Jersey City police officers join 26th Annual Police Unity Bike Tour

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Jersey City police officers are taking part in this year's Police Unity Bike Tour.

City officials were present Tuesday for a special sendoff for those riding in the 26th annual event.

Thousands of police officers from around the country are participating in the four-day bike tour.

It ends at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

"The police unity tour is a sacred tradition ... to pay tribute to those who have given their lives in service to others," a speaker said. "Let us remember the brave officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice and their families who have done the same."

As part of Tuesday's ceremony, tribute was also paid to fallen members of the Jersey City ranks.