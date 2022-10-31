Police: Suspects wanted for stealing cab drivers' cellphones in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a pair of suspects accused of robbing cab drivers in Brooklyn.

They say the duo struck at least three times this month, stealing drivers' iPhones.

The latest incident happened around 2:30 a.m. last Friday on New Lots Avenue in East New York.

Investigators say the suspect have stolen nearly $4,000 worth of items.

Anyone with information about the robbery spree is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.