Police: Suspects wanted for stealing cab drivers' cellphones in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a pair of suspects accused of robbing cab drivers in Brooklyn. 

They say the duo struck at least three times this month, stealing drivers' iPhones. 

The latest incident happened around 2:30 a.m. last Friday on New Lots Avenue in East New York. 

Investigators say the suspect have stolen nearly $4,000 worth of items. 

Anyone with information about the robbery spree is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on October 31, 2022 / 8:17 AM

