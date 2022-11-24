NYPD: Suspects wanted for hitting officer with car in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police are trying to track down two suspects they say hit an officer with a car in the Bronx.

It happened Monday night on Loring Place in University Heights.

Police said officers spotted a person changing the license plates on a 2007 BMW M5. He then jumped into the backseat, and a second suspect behind the wheel allegedly starting ramming the car back and forth into two unmarked police vehicles.

An officer was hit by the BMW and injured his knee.

The car then went up on the sidewalk, and the suspects drove off.

Police found the abandoned BMW a short time later.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.