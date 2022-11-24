Watch CBS News
Crime

NYPD: Suspects wanted for hitting officer with car in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Suspect wanted for driving car into officer
Suspect wanted for driving car into officer 00:37

NEW YORK - Police are trying to track down two suspects they say hit an officer with a car in the Bronx. 

It happened Monday night on Loring Place in University Heights. 

Police said officers spotted a person changing the license plates on a 2007 BMW M5. He then jumped into the backseat, and a second suspect behind the wheel allegedly starting ramming the car back and forth into two unmarked police vehicles. 

An officer was hit by the BMW and injured his knee. 

The car then went up on the sidewalk, and the suspects drove off. 

Police found the abandoned BMW a short time later. 

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 24, 2022 / 12:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.