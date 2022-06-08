Watch CBS News
Police: Suspect wearing FedEx shirt shoots man in Bronx apartment

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a gunman in the Bronx after a 43-year-old man was shot inside an apartment building. 

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on East 135th Street near Willis Avenue in the Mott Haven section. 

Police say the suspect was wearing a FedEx shirt and took off in a black Nissan Rogue with Connecticut plates. 

The victim was rushed to Lincoln hospital in critical condition. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 8, 2022 / 11:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

