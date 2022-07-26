Police: Suspect wanted for stabbing man on 2 train in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing another man on the subway in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday on a southbound 2 train in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

Police said the suspect got into an argument with a 25-year-old man and stabbed him several times.

The suspect fled the train at the Sterling Street station.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

