Police: Suspect wanted for stabbing man on 2 train in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing another man on the subway in Brooklyn. 

It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday on a southbound 2 train in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. 

Police said the suspect got into an argument with a 25-year-old man and stabbed him several times. 

The suspect fled the train at the Sterling Street station. 

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition. 

Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 

First published on July 26, 2022 / 6:42 AM

