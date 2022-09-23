Watch CBS News
Police: Suspect tried to stab 16-year-old at bus stop near Queens school

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a suspect they say tried to stab a 16-year-old in Queens. 

It happened Tuesday at a bus stop outside a school on Metropolitan Avenue.

Police said the knife broke, and the teen was not hurt. 

The suspect ran off. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

