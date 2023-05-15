Watch CBS News
Police: Subway riders targeted by pickpocketing suspect on 7 train in Queens

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a pickpocketing suspect they say struck several times on the subway in Queens. 

All of the incidents took place on the 7 train between midnight and 6 a.m. from April 9 through last Wednesday.

Police say the suspect cut open riders' pockets, then stole their wallets, credit cards and cellphones. 

Anyone with information about the crime spree is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

