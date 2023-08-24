Watch CBS News
Police: Subway rider stabbed repeatedly in head on 1 train in Midtown, Manhattan

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - A man was stabbed in the head early Thursday morning on the subway, and police are searching for his attacker. 

It happened just after 2 a.m. on a northbound 1 train in Midtown, Manhattan.

Police said the 52-year-old victim was stabbed several times in his head. It's unclear what led up to the attack. 

The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is in stable condition. 

Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

