Police sources: MTA employee shoots attempted robbery suspect in Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK -- A person was shot inside of a subway station in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

The shooting involved two MTA employees and an attempted robbery suspect.

Investigators were on the scene at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station on 4th Avenue and Union Street in Park Slope trying to sort out the details.

Police sources say at around 9:15 p.m. the two MTA employees were involved in a dispute with someone on an R train. When they got off the train, went past the turnstile and mezzanine, one of the agency employees fired a shot at the attempted robbery suspect.

CBS2 learned the two on-duty collection agents were removing money from a machine. They appeared to be followed on to the subway car by the suspect.

The suspect is in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

CBS2 was told the MTA employee was allowed to carry a gun.

