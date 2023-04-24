Police: Shot fired as driver tries to fight off carjacking suspect in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a carjacking suspect in Brooklyn.

Investigators say the victim tried to fight off the armed attacker.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday near 10th and Bay Ridge avenues in Dyker Heights.

Police said the victim was inside a Toyota Camry with a passenger, when the suspect walked up and displayed a gun.

The suspect got into the car and made the victim drive for a few blocks, police said. Then, all three got out of the car and started fighting over the gun.

A round went off, but no one was hit.

The suspect then got back in the victim's car and drove off.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.