Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: Shot fired as driver tries to fight off carjacking suspect in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Carjacking overnight in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn
Carjacking overnight in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn 00:25

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a carjacking suspect in Brooklyn. 

Investigators say the victim tried to fight off the armed attacker. 

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday near 10th and Bay Ridge avenues in Dyker Heights

Police said the victim was inside a Toyota Camry with a passenger, when the suspect walked up and displayed a gun. 

The suspect got into the car and made the victim drive for a few blocks, police said. Then, all three got out of the car and started fighting over the gun. 

A round went off, but no one was hit. 

The suspect then got back in the victim's car and drove off. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 24, 2023 / 6:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.