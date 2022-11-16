Police seek bump-and-carjack robbery crew

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help finding the group it says is behind a series of carjackings.

Police say they've struck at least four times.

The robberies have the same method. In each case, police say the suspects, who are in a car of their own, intentionally bump into the rear end of their target vehicle while on the road, sometimes while stopped at a light.

When the victim steps out of the car to inspect the damage, the suspects also step out of theirs and attack the victim or pull out a gun. Then they drive off with the victim's vehicle, leaving the victim behind.

The incidents took place:

Oct. 15, 4:50 a.m. at 194th Street and 112 Avenue

Oct. 19, 2:15 a.m., 31-21 Linden Place

Oct. 21, 2:30 a.m., 1159 Elton Street. In this incident, the victim was hospitalized.

Oct. 27, 12:30 p.m., Atlantic Avenue and Hendrix Street

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.