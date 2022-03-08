Police investigating following shooting inside Long Island mall

Watch CBS News

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. -- A lockdown has been lifted and police are now interviewing witnesses and a possible person of interest following a shooting at a Long Island mall.

Investigators received the call about shots fired inside the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

The victim was found behind a counter at a Famous Footwear store with a gunshot wound to his leg.

"It looks like the two subjects knew each other. There was a slight verbal altercation and then the one subject was shot behind in the back of the leg," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

Police said two people in dark-colored clothing are believed to have left the scene, one holding the weapon believed to be involved in the shooting.

The victim was being treated at a hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

