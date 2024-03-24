Police searching for suspects following fatal shootings in Manhattan and Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating separate deadly shootings in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Police said a teenager and a man were killed after gunfire erupted at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at Lexington Avenue and East 128th Street in East Harlem.

The 18-year-old female victim, identified as Ashley Ballard, was shot in the back and head. The 25-year-old, identified as Harry Mendoza, was also shot in the head.

The victims were rushed to Harlem Hospital.

In East Flatbush, police say a 17-year-old was shot and killed on East 37th Street and Church Avenue at around 8 p.m.

Police identified that victim as Bryan Henriquez.

There was no immediate word on what led up to gunfire in both incidents and so far no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information on the shootings is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.