Watch CBS News

Police searching for gunman who shot teen in Morrisania

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Police searching for gunman who shot teen in Morrisania 00:24

NEW YORK -- Police are trying to identify a man wanted for a shooting in the Bronx last week.

According to police, a man with a gun approached a group of people who gathered on Third Avenue in Morrisania at around 11:30 p.m. on April 8.

The suspect then opened fire multiple times, hitting an 18-year-old in the left arm, before fleeing the scene, police said.

The shooting victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 16, 2022 / 9:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.