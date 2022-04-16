Police searching for gunman who shot teen in Morrisania

NEW YORK -- Police are trying to identify a man wanted for a shooting in the Bronx last week.

According to police, a man with a gun approached a group of people who gathered on Third Avenue in Morrisania at around 11:30 p.m. on April 8.

The suspect then opened fire multiple times, hitting an 18-year-old in the left arm, before fleeing the scene, police said.

The shooting victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.