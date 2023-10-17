Police searching for driver who slammed into South Floral Park home
SOUTH FLORAL PARK, N.Y. -- A car slammed into the front of a house Tuesday morning on Long Island.
The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Arthur Avenue near Adams Street in South Floral Park.
Chopper 2 was over the scene, where the car was completely inside the home.
Police are now searching for the driver who they say fled the scene.
It's unclear what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.
Stick with CBS New York for the latest updates on this developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.