Police searching for people who ran from scene of deadly crash overnight in Brooklyn

Group wanted for leaving scene of deadly Brooklyn crash, police say

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for up to three people they say ran away from a deadly crash overnight in Brooklyn.

One person was killed and three others were injured.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. near the corner of Stockholm Street and Irving Avenue in Bushwick.

Police said a Kia and Toyota collided, killing a passenger in the Toyota. They were rushed to Elmhurst Hospital but did not survive.

Three others in the car were also hospitalized but expected to be OK.

Investigators said the people inside Kia ran off.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.