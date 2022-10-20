Watch CBS News
Local News

Police search lake near campus for missing Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Search continues for missing Princeton student
Search continues for missing Princeton student 00:21

PRINCETON, N.J. -- The search for a missing Princeton University student intensified this week. 

Misrach Ewunetie was last seen Friday near a residential building.

On Wednesday, police searched lake Carnegie just off campus. 

The 20-year-old underclassman has black hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds. 

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Princeton's department of public safety at 609-258-1000.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 6:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.