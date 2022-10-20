Police search lake near campus for missing Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie

PRINCETON, N.J. -- The search for a missing Princeton University student intensified this week.

Misrach Ewunetie was last seen Friday near a residential building.

On Wednesday, police searched lake Carnegie just off campus.

The 20-year-old underclassman has black hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Princeton's department of public safety at 609-258-1000.