New Jersey man missing in South Florida after telling wife he's "going for drive"

MIAMI - Hialeah police need your help in locating a New Jersey man who has been missing since last Sunday.  

Leo Moreno, 43, was visiting South Florida with his family to celebrate the new year. 

On Sunday, January 8, around 1 p.m., Moreno told his wife, Mariel Santos, he wanted to go out for a drive. Santos said he suffers from depression and likes to drive around to clear his mind. 

Santos told police she called and texted him numerous times to check up on him, but that he did not respond until 5:45 p.m. when he told her he was fine. 

On January 9, Moreno's vehicle was located by Florida Highway Patrol troopers. It had been damaged and abandoned on the southbound I-75 exit ramp towards westbound Sheridan Street. Santos said it appeared he hit a light pole and he was nowhere to be found.   

"We are trying to find him, we are looking everywhere," said Santos. "He is out there, he wants to come back home, I know that. Please help us, every minute counts."

Police say that Moreno's whereabouts are unknown and that he has responded to any of his text messages. 

Moreno was last seen wearing a dark green polo shirt, blue jeans and dark green sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525.

First published on January 11, 2023 / 9:12 PM

