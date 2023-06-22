Police search for gunman after 2 men shot overnight in Washington Heights

NEW YORK - Two men were shot overnight in Washington Heights, and police are searching for the gunman.

The shooting happened just after midnight in front of a seafood market on St. Nicholas Avenue.

Police said a 35-year-old man was shot in the thigh, and another was shot four times in the back and stomach.

The first victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition. The second was treated at Harlem Hospital.

Both are expected to be OK.

Police added the victims have not cooperated with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.