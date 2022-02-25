Police: School bus drivers attacked, robbed in Borough Park, Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police say two 70-year-old school bus drivers were attacked Thursday in Brooklyn.

It happened around 6 a.m. in a school bus parking lot on 49th Street in Borough Park.

Police said the suspects punched and kicked one of the victims before stealing cellphone chargers from the bus.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

