Police: School bus drivers attacked, robbed in Borough Park, Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police say two 70-year-old school bus drivers were attacked Thursday in Brooklyn.

It happened around 6 a.m. in a school bus parking lot on 49th Street in Borough Park. 

Police said the suspects punched and kicked one of the victims before stealing cellphone chargers from the bus.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

February 25, 2022

