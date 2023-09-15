Watch CBS News
Police: Santos Aguirre, 47, struck and killed by hit-and-run driver crossing street in Amityville

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. -- A Long Island man was struck and killed by an SUV while crossing the street in Suffolk County, and police are searching for the driver who they say fled the scene. 

It happened around 11 p.m. on September 3 as the victim, 47-year-old Santos Aguirre, was crossing Route 110 in Amityville.

Police said Aguirre was struck by what appears to be a Mercedes Benz GLA SUV, and the impact threw him into the path of a Range Rover. 

Aguirre was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police said the Mercedes took off, but the driver of the Range Rover was arrested shortly after the crash.

