Police: Robbers posing as FBI agents steal $20,000, luxury goods in Queens home invasion

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a pair of well-dressed thieves who posed as FBI agents in a home invasion in Queens

Police said the two, dressed in suits, approached a couple as they returned home on Sunday near Main Street and Elder Avenue. 

They allegedly identified themselves as FBI agents, flashed guns, then tased and tied up a man and woman before robbing them. 

Police said they got away with $20,000, luxury bags, jewelry and a Mercedes. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on July 21, 2023 / 12:32 PM

