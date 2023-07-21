Police: Robbers posing as FBI agents steal $20,000, luxury goods in Queens home invasion

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a pair of well-dressed thieves who posed as FBI agents in a home invasion in Queens.

Police said the two, dressed in suits, approached a couple as they returned home on Sunday near Main Street and Elder Avenue.

They allegedly identified themselves as FBI agents, flashed guns, then tased and tied up a man and woman before robbing them.

Police said they got away with $20,000, luxury bags, jewelry and a Mercedes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.