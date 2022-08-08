Watch CBS News
Police release new images of Columbia grad student Jay Reist before attack

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New video of Columbia student before attack
New video of Columbia student before attack 00:37

NEW YORK - Police continue to search for clues in an apparent attack on a Columbia University grad student

They released new images of the victim, asking witnesses to come forward. 

Surveillance video shows 29-year-old Jay Reist before he suffered a fractured skull and bleeding from the brain. 

columbia-student-attacked.jpg
Police continue to search for clues in an apparent attack on a Columbia University grad student.  NYPD

His family told CBS2 he was at a bar on July 21, then got on the L train and exited at 15th Street and 8th Avenue in Manhattan. 

He called an Uber to go to Inwood, but the driver called 911 saying Reist was having a seizure. 

His family says he is out of the ICU but still in the hospital. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 8:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

