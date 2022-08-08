Police release new images of Columbia grad student Jay Reist before attack
NEW YORK - Police continue to search for clues in an apparent attack on a Columbia University grad student.
They released new images of the victim, asking witnesses to come forward.
Surveillance video shows 29-year-old Jay Reist before he suffered a fractured skull and bleeding from the brain.
His family told CBS2 he was at a bar on July 21, then got on the L train and exited at 15th Street and 8th Avenue in Manhattan.
He called an Uber to go to Inwood, but the driver called 911 saying Reist was having a seizure.
His family says he is out of the ICU but still in the hospital.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
