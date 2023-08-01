Police: Paul Benjamin struck and killed by driver who fled scene in Central Islip

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. -- Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a 68-year-old man on Long Island and then fled the scene.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Carleton Avenue and Elmore Street in Central Islip.

Police said a dark colored SUV hit 68-year-old Paul Benjamin.

The SUV drove off heading south on Carleton Ave.

Benjamin was taken to South Shore University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.