Police: Patrick Destine charged in deadly beating after collision on Long Island

NEW YORK -- A Queens man is accused of beating a man to death following a collision on Long Island.

Nassau County Police say two cars collided late Saturday evening at the intersection of Schuman Place and Forest Avenue in Baldwin.

Investigators say both drivers got out of their cars and got into an argument.

Police say 26-year-old Patrick Destine attacked the other driver, who later died at the hospital.

Destine was charged with second-degree murder and driving while intoxicated.