Suspect barricaded inside Queens building after shots fired in apparent landlord-tenant dispute, police say

NYPD provides update on shots fired in Woodside, Queens

NYPD provides update on shots fired in Woodside, Queens

NYPD provides update on shots fired in Woodside, Queens

NEW YORK -- Police responded to a call of shots fired on Wednesday morning in Woodside, Queens.

Investigators believe it may have started with a dispute between a landlord and tenant.

Shots rang out shortly before 11 a.m. inside a building on 54th Street between 31st and 32nd avenues.

Watch: NYPD shares update on scene

Police say a man, believed to be the building's superintendent, was shot once in the torso on the fourth floor.

When officers arrived on the scene, a man inside the building fired shots out of the window. It's unclear if he was shooting at police or just into the air. Officers did return fire toward the sixth floor.

Police said the suspect barricaded himself inside the building, which was evacuated as a precaution.

Please stay with CBS New York and CBS News New York for more on this developing story.