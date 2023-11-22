Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect barricaded inside Queens building after shots fired in apparent landlord-tenant dispute, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD provides update on shots fired in Woodside, Queens
NYPD provides update on shots fired in Woodside, Queens 02:48

NEW YORK -- Police responded to a call of shots fired on Wednesday morning in WoodsideQueens.

Investigators believe it may have started with a dispute between a landlord and tenant. 

Shots rang out shortly before 11 a.m. inside a building on 54th Street between 31st and 32nd avenues.  

Watch: NYPD shares update on scene

NYPD provides update on shots fired in Woodside, Queens 02:48

Police say a man, believed to be the building's superintendent, was shot once in the torso on the fourth floor. 

When officers arrived on the scene, a man inside the building fired shots out of the window. It's unclear if he was shooting at police or just into the air. Officers did return fire toward the sixth floor. 

Police said the suspect barricaded himself inside the building, which was evacuated as a precaution. 

Please stay with CBS New York and CBS News New York for more on this developing story. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 22, 2023 / 12:51 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.