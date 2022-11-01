Watch CBS News
Local News

Police on hunt for vandals who threw pumpkin through windshield of moving car in Suffolk County

By Jennifer McLogan

/ CBS New York

Police hunt whoever hurled pumpkin at moving car in Hauppauge
Police hunt whoever hurled pumpkin at moving car in Hauppauge 01:56

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. -- It looked like an orange blur -- a pumpkin hurtling through the air shattered the windshield of a moving car.

Police say the Long Island driver and passenger are lucky to be alive. They told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan on Tuesday the hunt is on for the Halloween vandals who threw it.

"Something orange, spherical, looks like a ball was traveling towards my windshield. The very next second I know, it was through my glass," Nick Costi said.

Suffolk County police say it exploded like a missile on the driver's side windshield as Costi traveled westbound on Townline Road in Hauppauge. It was thrown from an unknown car speeding in the opposite direction. Investigators showed McLogan what was left of the pumpkin used as a weapon in what they say was no Halloween prank.

"I just kind of closed my eyes, opened them, I was still moving and I managed to pull over quickly," Costi said.

His girlfriend was in the passenger seat.

"I'm really glad she was there to be supportive of me, but I was glad I was able to support her," Costi said.

They quickly called 911 and Costi's parents.

"We rushed there to try to help calm him down, and then when I saw the car I was just horrified that someone would do something like this," Lisa Costi said.

The Costi family says the pumpkin-smashing brush with death reminds them of the teen vandals hurling a frozen turkey through the windshield of Long Islander Victoria Ruvolo back in 2004.

The impact broke every bone in her face. Ruvolo never fully recovered from the attack. She later forgave the teens who committed the crime.

"It could have taken my life and I'm really glad and grateful that I am here today," Nick Costi said.

"They are doing a search for video and, hopefully, we can get some identification on the car or the suspects who threw that. There would certainly be criminal charges," Suffolk County Police Chief of Detectives John Rowan said.

"I would love for them to turn themselves in, but I don't see that happening, unfortunately," Nick Costi said.

Nick Costi, who works at Long Island University, had just sold his car and, ironically, was to deliver it on the day of the crime. That is now on hold.

Jennifer McLogan
jennifer-mclogan.png

During her decades-long career, Jennifer McLogan has been recognized for her coverage of breaking news and live reporting on major stories that include the September 11 attacks, Superstorm Sandy, the Gilgo Beach Murders, the Long Island Rail Road massacre, the crash of TWA Flight 800, the Philadelphia Police firebombing of the radical group Move, the Hamptons' Pine Barrens fires, and major snowstorms crippling the Northeast. In sports, she covered Super Bowl XLVI, World Series with both the Yankees and the Mets, NBA Finals with Michael Jordan and the death of Arthur Ashe.

First published on November 1, 2022 / 6:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.