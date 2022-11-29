Watch CBS News
Crime

Police on hunt for 2 men in Bronx apartment building home invasion

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Manhunt for Bronx home invasion suspects
Manhunt for Bronx home invasion suspects 00:22

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for home invaders in the Bronx.

The incident happened at an apartment building on Bruckner Boulevard in the Unionport section section of the borough at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said two men armed with guns and dressed all in black busted into a third-floor apartment and took cash and jewelry, before driving off in a white box truck with a missing front license plate.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 12:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.