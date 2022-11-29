Police on hunt for 2 men in Bronx apartment building home invasion

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for home invaders in the Bronx.

The incident happened at an apartment building on Bruckner Boulevard in the Unionport section section of the borough at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said two men armed with guns and dressed all in black busted into a third-floor apartment and took cash and jewelry, before driving off in a white box truck with a missing front license plate.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.