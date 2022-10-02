Watch CBS News
2 officers injured in crash in the Bronx

2 NYPD officer suffer minor injuries in Bronx car accident
NEW YORK -- Police say two officers were injured in a car accident in the Bronx on Saturday.

It happened just before 9 p.m. at Jerome Avenue and East Fordham Road in the Fordham Heights section.

Details about the accident have not been released, but the front end of the NYPD cruiser was damaged.

The two officers were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

There were no arrests in connection to the accident.

