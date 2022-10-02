2 officers injured in crash in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police say two officers were injured in a car accident in the Bronx on Saturday.

It happened just before 9 p.m. at Jerome Avenue and East Fordham Road in the Fordham Heights section.

Details about the accident have not been released, but the front end of the NYPD cruiser was damaged.

The two officers were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

There were no arrests in connection to the accident.