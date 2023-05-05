Police: New video shows man wanted for raping woman in Maspeth, Queens

NEW YORK - Police released new surveillance video of the man they say raped a woman last weekend in Queens.

The suspect was riding a scooter when he approached the woman around 5 a.m. Sunday in Maspeth. They spoke, and she eventually got on the back of the scooter.

Police said the suspect drove to 48th Avenue and 72nd Street, where he punched the woman in the face, causing her to hit her head on the ground and lose consciousness. Police said he then raped her.

The suspect rode off, and the 49-year-old woman was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.