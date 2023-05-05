Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: New video shows man wanted for raping woman in Maspeth, Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police release new video of suspect in Queens rape
Police release new video of suspect in Queens rape 00:22

NEW YORK - Police released new surveillance video of the man they say raped a woman last weekend in Queens

The suspect was riding a scooter when he approached the woman around 5 a.m. Sunday in Maspeth. They spoke, and she eventually got on the back of the scooter.

Police said the suspect drove to 48th Avenue and 72nd Street, where he punched the woman in the face, causing her to hit her head on the ground and lose consciousness. Police said he then raped her.

The suspect rode off, and the 49-year-old woman was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital in serious but stable condition. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 5, 2023 / 6:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.