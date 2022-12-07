Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: MTA conductor hit in face with soda can at 14th Street station

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

MTA conductor assaulted with soda can
MTA conductor assaulted with soda can 00:17

NEW YORK -- Police say a conductor was assaulted with a soda can at the 14th Street subway station. 

It happened just before midnight on the 1 train. 

Police said the suspect hit the 38-year-old woman in the face with the can. 

She was taken to Beth Israel Hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK. 

Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 6:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.