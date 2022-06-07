Watch CBS News
Police: MTA bus driver stabbed and slashed on the job in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK - An MTA bus driver was stabbed early Tuesday morning while on duty in Brooklyn. 

It happened around 12:20 a.m. at Ocean and Flatbush avenues in Prospect Lefferts Gardens

Police said the 39-year-old driver confronted a man who entered the bus through a rear door. After getting into an argument, he was stabbed in the stomach and slashed above the eye. 

The suspect fled the scene, and the victim was taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition. 

So far, no arrests have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 

First published on June 7, 2022 / 7:26 AM

