Police: Motorcyclist struck and killed by 2 cars that sped off from scene on Henry Hudson Parkway

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A motorcyclist was struck and killed by two cars that fled the scene late Thursday night on the Henry Hudson Parkway

It happened just before 11 p.m. in the southbound lanes near 158th Street.

Police said a 42-year-old man was riding the motorcycle when a gray BMW hit him from behind. He was thrown from the bike and then hit by a Mercedes.

Investigators said both cars were speeding and took off without stopping.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on August 4, 2023 / 12:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

