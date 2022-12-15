Watch CBS News
Police: Mother, 2-year-old son pepper sprayed by man at Bronx subway station

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say pepper sprayed a woman and her 2-year-old son at a subway station in the Bronx. 

It happened Wednesday afternoon inside the 149th Street Grand Concourse station. 

Police said the man was arguing with two women before he tried pepper spraying them, but missed and hit the mother and child instead. 

The victims were treated at Lincoln Hospital.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

December 15, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

