Police: More than 80 animals, many dead, found in back of pickup truck in New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

HAMPTON, N.J. -- There was a sad discovery inside a woman's pickup truck that was parked in a lot in Hunterdon County.

Animal control found 46 animals living crammed inside and also more than 40 dead animals.

Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge said the owner was driving the dogs and cats to Pennsylvania following a house fire in Virginia.

Multiple animal rescues and hospitals are now caring for the surviving pets.

Police said the owner was arrested for animal cruelty.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 12:36 PM

