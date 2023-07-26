Watch CBS News
Police: Men dressed as graduates steal thousands in merchandise from Louis Vuitton on Long Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. - Police say two men dressed as graduates stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Louis Vuitton store on Long Island.

Surveillance images show the suspects wearing caps and gowns on June 24 inside the store on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station.

Police said they stole seven bags worth more than $37,000.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

First published on July 26, 2023 / 6:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

