Police: Marvin Bonilla, 10, missing in Queens

NEW YORK - Police are looking for help in finding a missing 10-year-old.

NYPD

Police say Marvin Bonilla was last seen just before 6 p.m. Wednesday on Chandler Street in Far Rockaway.

He's described as approximately four feet tall and weighs around 100 pounds.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.