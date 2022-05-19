Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: Marvin Bonilla, 10, missing in Queens

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

10-year-old Marvin Bonilla of Queens missing
10-year-old Marvin Bonilla of Queens missing 00:18

NEW YORK - Police are looking for help in finding a missing 10-year-old.

1327-22-missing-101-pct-05-18-22.jpg
NYPD

Police say Marvin Bonilla was last seen just before 6 p.m. Wednesday on Chandler Street in Far Rockaway. 

He's described as approximately four feet tall and weighs around 100 pounds. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 19, 2022 / 12:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.