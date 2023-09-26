Police: Man wanted for stealing packages from Amazon delivery vehicles in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Police say a thief has been targeting Amazon delivery trucks and stealing packages.
Investigators believe the suspect was behind four separating incidents last month in Brooklyn.
He's accused of climbing into the delivery vehicles before running off with multiple packages.
Police say the suspect is also wanted for stealing a scooter from a parking garage in July.
Anyone with information about the crime spree is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.