Police: Man wanted for stealing packages from Amazon delivery vehicles in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police say a thief has been targeting Amazon delivery trucks and stealing packages.

Investigators believe the suspect was behind four separating incidents last month in Brooklyn.

🚨WANTED-BURGLARY Pattern: Between 7/13 & 8/19, confines of the @NYPD83PCT Brooklyn. On five separate occasions the suspect unlawfully removed property from a garage & various Amazon delivery truck. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 Reward up to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/fIOIG6fbIT — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) September 26, 2023

He's accused of climbing into the delivery vehicles before running off with multiple packages.

Police say the suspect is also wanted for stealing a scooter from a parking garage in July.

Anyone with information about the crime spree is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.