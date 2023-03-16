Police: Man wanted for attacking victim with metal pipe in Queens

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say attacked someone with a metal pipe last month in Queens.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 13 on Roosevelt Avenue in Elmhurst.

Police said the suspect got into an argument with a 38-year-old man and hit him several times in the head with the pipe.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries to his head and body.

Police said the suspect took off heading east toward 80th Street.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.