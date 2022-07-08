Watch CBS News
Police: Man wanted for attacking pregnant woman with wrench in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say attacked a pregnant woman with a wrench last month in the Bronx. 

It happened on June 6 along the Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights. 

Police said the suspect hit the 26-year-old victim in the head multiple times with a metal wrench, then drove off in a silver BMW. 

The woman was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital after suffering a severe head laceration. 

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
July 8, 2022

