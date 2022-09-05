Police: Man struck by SUV near Times Square, driver takes off

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a man crossing the street near Times Square.

It happened shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday at West 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue.

Police said the man was trying to cross the street when he was hit by a white SUV.

The vehicle kept driving, and the man was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.