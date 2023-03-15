Police: Man shot after argument aboard MTA bus in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A man was shot on board an MTA bus Tuesday night in Brooklyn.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on a B44 bus near Empire Boulevard and Rogers Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Garden.

Police said the man was shot after getting into an argument with another man and woman.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.