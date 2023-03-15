Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: Man shot after argument aboard MTA bus in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Shooting on board MTA bus in Brooklyn
Shooting on board MTA bus in Brooklyn 00:16

NEW YORK - A man was shot on board an MTA bus Tuesday night in Brooklyn. 

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on a B44 bus near Empire Boulevard and Rogers Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Garden

Police said the man was shot after getting into an argument with another man and woman. 

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 6:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.