Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: Man hit in head with potted plant while sitting on bench in Bushwick

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police: Man attacked with potted plant
Police: Man attacked with potted plant 00:23

NEW YORK - Police say a man was hit in the head with a potted plant while sitting a bench in Brooklyn. 

They released photos of three people they're searching for in connection with the attack. 

Police said the 52-year-old victim was sitting on a bench when one of them threw the pot at his head.

It happened on July 20 near Hart Street and Wilson Avenue in Bushwick.   

The man refused medical attention and was expected to be OK. 

Anyone with information about his attackers is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 4, 2023 / 7:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.