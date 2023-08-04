Police: Man hit in head with potted plant while sitting on bench in Bushwick

NEW YORK - Police say a man was hit in the head with a potted plant while sitting a bench in Brooklyn.

They released photos of three people they're searching for in connection with the attack.

Police said the 52-year-old victim was sitting on a bench when one of them threw the pot at his head.

It happened on July 20 near Hart Street and Wilson Avenue in Bushwick.

The man refused medical attention and was expected to be OK.

Anyone with information about his attackers is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.