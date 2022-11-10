Watch CBS News
Crime

Man found with gunshot wound to head in backseat of SUV after crash in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Shooting victim found at scene of crash
Shooting victim found at scene of crash 00:26

NEW YORK - A crash in Queens took a gruesome turn Wednesday. 

Police said a car stopped at a red light was rear-ended by an SUV just after 8 p.m. near Sanford Avenue and Parson Boulevard in Flushing. 

Investigators said the driver of the SUV ran off, and they found a 48-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head in the backseat. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 10, 2022 / 7:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.