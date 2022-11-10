Man found with gunshot wound to head in backseat of SUV after crash in Queens

NEW YORK - A crash in Queens took a gruesome turn Wednesday.

Police said a car stopped at a red light was rear-ended by an SUV just after 8 p.m. near Sanford Avenue and Parson Boulevard in Flushing.

Investigators said the driver of the SUV ran off, and they found a 48-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head in the backseat. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.