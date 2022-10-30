Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: Man exposed himself to 7-year-old girl in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man accused of exposing himself to 7-year-old girl
Man accused of exposing himself to 7-year-old girl 00:23

NEW YORK - Police are trying to track down a man they say exposed himself to a 7-year-old girl in Brooklyn. 

Investigators said he also offered her money to perform a sex act. 

The disturbing incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday on 38th Street near 13th Avenue in Borough Park. 

Police said the man lured the girl into a building, but she was able to run away. 

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 30, 2022 / 1:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.