Police: Man caught on camera depositing more than $41,000 in stolen checks
NEW YORK - Police say they're searching for a man caught on camera depositing stolen checks on two different occasions in Washington Heights.
Investigators released a surveillance image of the suspect depositing a check for more than $35,000 into his account. It happened on June 26 at a bank on 181st Street.
Police said the suspect also deposited a $6,300 check 10 days earlier at an ATM on Dykman Street.
Those checks were reported stolen by a 70-year-old man who said he never received his insurance money.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
