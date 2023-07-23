Police: Man caught on camera depositing more than $41,000 in stolen checks

NEW YORK - Police say they're searching for a man caught on camera depositing stolen checks on two different occasions in Washington Heights.

Investigators released a surveillance image of the suspect depositing a check for more than $35,000 into his account. It happened on June 26 at a bank on 181st Street.

Police said the suspect also deposited a $6,300 check 10 days earlier at an ATM on Dykman Street.

Those checks were reported stolen by a 70-year-old man who said he never received his insurance money.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.