Police: Man caught on camera depositing more than $41,000 in stolen checks

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police say they're searching for a man caught on camera depositing stolen checks on two different occasions in Washington Heights

Investigators released a surveillance image of the suspect depositing a check for more than $35,000 into his account. It happened on June 26 at a bank on 181st Street. 

Police said the suspect also deposited a $6,300 check 10 days earlier at an ATM on Dykman Street. 

Those checks were reported stolen by a 70-year-old man who said he never received his insurance money. 

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 23, 2023 / 9:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

