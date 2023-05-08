Watch CBS News
Police: Man beaten, slashed in attempted robbery at Manhattan subway station

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police say a man was punched and slashed during an attempted robbery at a Manhattan subway station. 

It happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday inside the 23rd Street and Seventh Avenue station in Chelsea.

Police said the suspect punched the 42-year-old man in the face and demanded his wallet before taking out a knife and slashing him. 

The suspect took off emptyhanded, and the victim is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

May 8, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

