Police: Man accused of making anti-LGBTQ comment and punching woman in face at Hudson River Park

Police: Man accused of anti-LGBTQ attack in Manhattan park

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a possible hate crime in Hudson River Park.

They are looking for a man accused of hitting a 52-year-old woman in the face while she was jogging.

Police said he made anti-LGBTQ comments during the attack.

The woman fell and suffered minor injuries.

Police are investigating the incident as an aggravated harassment hate crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.