Police: Man accused of making anti-LGBTQ comment and punching woman in face at Hudson River Park
By CBS New York Team
/ CBS New York
NEW YORK - Police are investigating a possible hate crime in Hudson River Park.
They are looking for a man accused of hitting a 52-year-old woman in the face while she was jogging.
Police said he made anti-LGBTQ comments during the attack.
The woman fell and suffered minor injuries.
Police are investigating the incident as an aggravated harassment hate crime.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Police: Man accused of making anti-LGBTQ comment and punching woman in face at Hudson River Park
By CBS New York Team
/ CBS New York
NEW YORK - Police are investigating a possible hate crime in Hudson River Park.
They are looking for a man accused of hitting a 52-year-old woman in the face while she was jogging.
Police said he made anti-LGBTQ comments during the attack.
The woman fell and suffered minor injuries.
Police are investigating the incident as an aggravated harassment hate crime.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.
for more features.
Featured Local Savings
More from CBS News
NYPD: Gunman shot 43-year-old man in head in Bushwick
Police hunt on for gunman in killing of 45-year-old Bronx mother
NYPD: 21-year-old man shot in the back in Astoria
NYPD: Man shot to death on Cross Bronx Expressway