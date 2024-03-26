2 teens shot outside West Side High School in Newark, N.J.

Police respond to incident outside high school in Newark

Police respond to incident outside high school in Newark

Police respond to incident outside high school in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. - Two teens, including a student, were shot outside West Side High School in Newark Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Newark Public Safety Director Frtiz Frage said police responded to the school at around 2:45 p.m. due to the report of a shooting. Responding officers found a 17-year-old student and a 15-year-old who had been shot.

The two teens were rushed to University Hospital for treatment. The 17-year-old is said to be in critical condition, and the 15-year-old is in stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting weren't immediately known.

Video from the scene showed several emergency vehicles and police response outside the school. Chopper 2 spotted a handgun lying on the ground on the street.

More police were spotted about a block away, between South Orange and 14th Avenues.

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is checking out various stories around our area, including a report of a shooting in Newark, N.J. Watch more local news on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/ Posted by CBS New York on Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Check back soon for more on this developing story.