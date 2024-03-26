Watch CBS News
2 teens shot outside West Side High School in Newark, N.J.

Police respond to incident outside high school in Newark
Police respond to incident outside high school in Newark 01:50

NEWARK, N.J. - Two teens, including a student, were shot outside West Side High School in Newark Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Newark Public Safety Director Frtiz Frage said police responded to the school at around 2:45 p.m. due to the report of a shooting. Responding officers found a 17-year-old student and a 15-year-old who had been shot. 

The two teens were rushed to University Hospital for treatment. The 17-year-old is said to be in critical condition, and the 15-year-old is in stable condition. 

The circumstances surrounding the shooting weren't immediately known. 

Video from the scene showed several emergency vehicles and police response outside the school. Chopper 2 spotted a handgun lying on the ground on the street. 

More police were spotted about a block away, between South Orange and 14th Avenues. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

First published on March 26, 2024 / 3:29 PM EDT

