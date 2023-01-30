Police investigating Saturday night triple shooting in Paterson, N.J.

PATERSON, N.J. -- Police are investigating a triple shooting in Paterson.

It happened on Saturday just after 11 p.m. at 10th Avenue and East 26th Street.

Police said they found two women, a 36-year-old and a 37-year-old, with gunshot wounds. A third victim, a 44-year-old man, turned up at the hospital shot.

All three are expected to be okay.

Investigators haven't released any more information.